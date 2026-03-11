No Working Smoke Alarms At House Fire In Huntsville

March 11, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a home on Line Hill Road in Huntsville.

When firefighters arrived, an occupant of the home used water to knock the fire down which contained the fire’s spread to living room area. The house was not equipped with working smoke alarms and none of the occupants were provided with early warning of the fire as a result.

There were three adults and two cats present at the time of the fire. The fire began in the living room on the ground floor where an elderly occupant was sleeping. At the same time two other occupants were asleep in the basement. One occupant smelled the smoke and found a large fire growing in the living room. Smoke was thick and jeopardized the safety of all occupants.

An elderly occupant was transported to the Huntsville Hospital due to smoke inhalation, and the estimated loss of the fire is $8,000. The fire has been extinguished, and the house has been turned back over to the homeowner.

After a thorough examination of the scene and interviews with the occupants, the cause of the fire was determined to be a discarded cigarette igniting yarn and other knitting materials inside of a wicker basket.

“Between the years 2014-2023, 39% of residential fatal fire victims were over the age of 65 in the Province of Ontario” said Steve Markham, Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “The most effective way to protect our parents & grandparents is by providing at least one smoke alarm on every level, stay away from gifting things like fire blankets. Only working smoke alarms save lives.”

Concerned about the smoke alarms in your home?

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department offers free judgement free home fire safety checks & fire safety education to the community.

If you would like to arrange a check of your smoke & carbon monoxide alarms, please contact our Fire Prevention Division at 705-789-5201 to learn more.