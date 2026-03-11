Province Providing Gravenhurst With Up To $780,000 To Help Pay For Storm Clean Up Costs

The Ontario government is providing the Town of Gravenhurst with up to $780,000 to help pay for emergency response and clean up costs due to extreme snowfall that occurred in November 2024. This financial support is being provided through the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance ( MDRA ) program , and is part of the province’s plan to protect Ontario with investments to help repair important infrastructure when disaster strikes, keeping workers on the job and communities safe.

“Our government is protecting Ontario by providing financial assistance to municipalities facing unexpected natural disasters,” said Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “While it’s never easy to recover from an extreme weather event, our government is here to support the Town of Gravenhurst with repairs to roads and important public buildings, keeping the community safe and economy growing.”

On November 29, 2024, the Town of Gravenhurst experienced extreme snowfall across the municipality, requiring extensive municipal efforts to clear roads and keep people safe. The MDRA funding will help the Town of Gravenhurst pay for the significant extraordinary municipal emergency response and cleanup costs.

“We are proud to stand with our municipal partners as they recover. This funding will help ease the burden on this community and ensure the safety and well-being of residents,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “When I was appointed Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, it was with a promise to protect Ontario, and that is something our government is upholding through this funding for the Town of Gravenhurst.”