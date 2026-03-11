Don’t Miss The Santa’s Village Job Fair On March 20th

From Santa’s Village: Job Fair – Join Our Team!

Looking for a fun place to work this summer? Come to the Santa’s Village Job Fair and meet our team!

Yule Lodge Friday, March 20 2:00 – 7:00 PM

We’ll be doing on-the-spot interviews for a variety of positions, including:

• Ride Operators • Food & Beverage • Merchandise / Gift Shop • Grounds Crew • Performance / Elf School • Admissions • Campground (inside & outside roles)

If you love working with people and want to be part of the magic at Santa’s Village, we’d love to meet you!

Bring your resume and come say hello! at 1624 Golden Beach Rd, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1W8

