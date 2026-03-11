McDougall Resident Charged With Impaired Driving At A RIDE Check

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences.

On March 6, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check on Highway 124 in McDougall Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Matthew Garland, 41 years-of-age of McDougall was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to surrender licence

Fail to notify change of address

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 16, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.