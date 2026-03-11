Charges Laid And Accused Remains In Custody After Fire In Tiny Township

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges following a suspicious residential fire that occurred on March 8, 2026, on Macedonia Circle in Tiny Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 79‑year‑old male from Tiny Township was arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused has been charged with the following offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Arson – Damage to Property

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property

Assault – Spousal

He was held for a bail hearing on March 9, 2026, where he was remanded into custody.

The name of the accused is being withheld out of concern for the victim in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.