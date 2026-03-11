A Stone’s Throw Away from Discovering Port Carling’s Curling Club

From small-town clubs to the global stage of the Winter Olympics, this heritage sport has been played by Canadians for more than 200 years.

Curling was introduced to Canada in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants. By the mid-19th century, clubs had spread across the country, and indoor rinks began to emerge, helping to popularize the game. The Royal Montreal Curling Club, founded on January 27, 1807, remains the oldest curling club in North America still active with members.

To the untrained eye, curling may look simple: slide a 40-pound granite stone down the ice toward a target known as the “house.”

But every shot requires careful calculation—players must consider weight, angle, ice conditions, and spin to gain an advantage.

Teammates then sweep furiously with specialized brooms to control speed and direction, sometimes altering a stone’s path by mere centimeters. In close games, the difference between victory and defeat can come down to a single precise shot—either nestling a stone perfectly against the center button or knocking an opponent’s rock out of scoring position.

Unlike many sports, curling can be a lifelong game. Players can start as juniors and continue well into retirement, as success depends less on raw athleticism and more on precision, strategy, and experience.

At the Port Carling Curling Club, located at 26 Duke Street, organizers are hoping to expand their teams and give the community the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game.

Founded in 1925, the Port Carling Curling Club welcomes curlers of all skill levels—from seasoned players to curious beginners.

They offer junior programs that allow kids to learn teamwork, communication, and discipline in a fun and supportive environment. And programs for adults and seniors who enjoy staying active and socially connected, while competing in locally held competitions.

But what makes curling worth trying?

On a larger stage, Canada is considered one of the world’s powerhouses when it comes to curling.

In the World Curling Rankings, Canada consistently ranks among the top five nations in multiple categories, including men’s, women’s, mixed, and wheelchair curling.

We can look at legendary Canadian athletes such as Jennifer Jones and Brad Gushue who have helped cement the country’s reputation through Olympic medals and world championships.

Jones won Olympic gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and captured multiple world championships and national titles during her career. Her undefeated Olympic run remains one of the most dominant performances in curling history.

Gushue, who led Canada to Olympic gold at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, has been a pillar for men’s curling in Canada for nearly two decades.

So, it comes as no surprise that Canada returned to the Olympic podium again during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina.

The men’s Team Canada curling team, skipped by Brad Jacobs, won gold after defeating Great Britain 9–6.

And the women’s Team Canada curling team, led by Rachel Homan, captured bronze after defeating the United States 10–7.

As of March 11, 2026, the wheelchair curling events at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan–Cortina are still in the round-robin phase, and no medals have been awarded yet.

All of these athletes share the same beginnings on the road to the Olympics—they all started at local clubs.

These community rinks are where future champions first learn how to deliver a stone, sweep effectively, and work with teammates under pressure.

Currently, the Port Carling Curling Club has 34 adult members and 11 junior players, but organizers say they would ideally like to reach around 75 members to sustain the facility long-term.

The club currently runs a Monday night group and a Wednesday night group which are looking for additional players. As well as a Thursday night league.

Operating the club costs approximately $60,000 annually, yet membership fees currently generate only about $10,000.

Despite these challenges, volunteers continue to keep the ice running and the leagues active.

Rachel Facchini, who participates in the club, shares her testimony:

“Our experience with the curling club has been fantastic. From day one, the atmosphere has been welcoming, friendly, and inclusive. The club is truly member-driven, creating a strong sense of community and shared pride. The youth curling program is especially impressive—well organized, supportive, and a great way for kids to build skills, confidence, and friendships. It’s a fun, community-focused sport, and we’re grateful to be part of such a positive environment.”

Curling is a sport that thrives on community participation.

However, with such limited participation, much of the facility goes unused during the week—despite the tremendous effort required to maintain the building and ice.

The aging facility also faces maintenance and repair costs that are difficult to cover without a larger membership base.

That is why the Port Carling Curling Club is inviting Muskoka residents to step onto the ice and discover why curling has been a Canadian tradition for generations.

Because sometimes, all it takes is sliding one stone down the ice to understand why curlers fall in love with the game.

The Port Carling Curling Club Memberships include:

$350 — Full membership (returning members, unlimited play)

$300 — Full membership for new members

$250 — Snowbird membership (half season)

$40 — Junior membership (equipment included)

For more information reach out to hello@portcarlingcurling.ca and on the Port Carling Curling Club website here.