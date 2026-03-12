Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to announce the

launch of its annual Scholarship Awards Program.

The Scholarship Awards foster the development of performing arts talent

in our community by increasing accessibility to arts education. The program provides financial assistance for youth who are currently studying or who plan to pursue studies in music, theatre or dance. HFA also encourages applications from students with a background in technical support of the performing arts including stage management,

lighting, set design and sound. Over 100 local youth have received financial support since the program’s inception in 1997. 2025 recipients include Ty Horvath (dance), Maxine Culjak (viola), Malcolm Fairhall (saxophone), Annalise Henderson (Theatre), Oliver Fisher

(guitar), Bella Main (Musical Theatre) and Sadie Laurence (music).

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is pleased to offer two categories of funding for Junior (16 & under) & Senior (17 & older) Performing Arts

Scholarships.

Junior Scholarship (16 & under): Nominations will be accepted for local

youth to receive financial honorariums in support of their artistic

training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to

$300.00 towards costs of instruction or equipment to support their

artistic development.

Senior Scholarship (17 & older): Applications will be accepted for local

youth to receive a financial scholarship in support of their artistic

training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to

$1,500.00.

Candidates and nominees must reside in the greater Huntsville and Lake

of Bays area. The deadline for applications is March 26th at 5pm.

Applicants will be evaluated by adjudicators with the approval from the

Huntsville Festival of the Arts Education Committee representing the HFA

board through an audition and interview on March 29th between

4:30-6:30pm at The Algonquin Theatre. Performing arts applicants will

perform two contrasting pieces, and participate in an interview from the

selection committee. Technical skills applicants will be asked to

present a portfolio and participate in an interview with the selection

committee.

“Nurturing the creativity of our multi-talented young people and helping

them build a lasting connection to the arts is central to HfA’s

mission,” says Scott Acton, Board President. “Through this scholarship

program, we are proud to offer financial support that helps them

continue their artistic education and pursue their passions.”

The Scholarship Awards Program is made possible through the HfA

Education Endowment Fund. Since 1997 a total of $83,850 has been awarded

to 72 Senior candidates, $16,900 to 44 junior/intermediate candidates

over the same period.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit

www.huntsvillefestival.ca , call 705-788-2787 or e-mail

dan@huntsvillefestival.ca