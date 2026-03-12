Muskoka Is Getting A Nordik Spa

Multi-Million Dollar Tourism and Economic Development Project Comes to Huntsville:

Greystone Construction and Farrow Partners Selected to Design and Construct The

Muskoka Nordik Spa

Poised to become a cornerstone of the regional economy, the Muskoka Nordik Spa, a premier four-season hydrotherapy wellness destination, is officially moving through the CPP-Amendment (Community Planning Permit) process with the Town of Huntsville.

The Muskoka Nordik Spa promises to bridge the “shoulder season” gap, creating

stable, year-round quality employment and attracting international wellness travelers to

the heart of Ontario’s cottage country to enjoy all four seasons.

Economic & Community Benefits to Our Region

The Muskoka Nordik Spa is expected to be a primary driver of “wellness tourism,” a

sector growing significantly faster than traditional travel. Key impacts include:

Job Creation: Dozens of permanent, year-round quality positions in hospitality, wellness,

and management.

Local Partners: The construction of the 50,000 square foot indoor/outdoor spa facility

represents a significant boost to local trades

Extended Tourism: The purpose-built spa will engage all of the senses, in each of the

four beautiful seasons of Muskoka, including a specific focus on offering experiences to

engage in nature even on the coldest winter days.

Sustainable Development: A commitment to environmental stewardship through the

CPP-Amendment process will ensure the site becomes a sanctuary where guests can

connect with the natural beauty of Muskoka.

A Vision Driven by Community

At the heart of this project is a deep-rooted commitment to the local region. Founders

David and Sarah Thatcher are driven by a mission to blend wellness with the unique

spirit of Muskoka.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this caliber of wellness tourism to the Muskoka

community,” says David Thatcher, Founder and Chief Relationship Officer at the

Muskoka Nordik Spa. “Our commitment to this area drives our desire to create a global

destination which will feature thoughtfully designed circuits of heat, cold, and rest,

offering a holistic approach to health set against the iconic backdrop of Muskoka’s

natural beauty. We believe the benefits of hydrotherapy are a perfect match for the

natural serenity of Muskoka, and we are proud to create a space where both locals and

visitors can find holistic health year-round.”

Engineering Excellence & Local Impact

To ensure the highest standards of development, the Muskoka Nordik Spa has

partnered with Greystone Construction, a leader in Muskoka-based large infrastructure

projects. The project represents a significant technical undertaking, balancing luxury

amenities with the rugged, natural terrain of the region.

“We are thrilled to be the construction partners on a project of this magnitude,” says Jon

Morton, Chief Engineer and COO at Greystone Construction. “From an engineering

perspective, integrating a complex hydrotherapy system into the Muskoka landscape

requires precision and a deep respect for the local environment. This isn’t just a

building; it’s a sophisticated piece of infrastructure that will provide a massive boost to

our local trades and long-term economic resilience.”

Salutogenic Design: Architecture as Health

Salutogenic design at the Muskoka Nordik Spa is conceived as architecture that actively

causes health, transforming hydrotherapy from a sequence of amenities into a richly

“nutrient-dense” environment that strengthens mind, body, and community. In this view,

the spa is not a neutral background for wellness services, but a health-generating

landscape that shapes how people feel, think, and relate to each other and to

Muskoka’s ecology.

At the Muskoka Nordik Spa, Farrow Partners is crafting a place where architecture itself

functions as a non-invasive therapeutic treatment, intentionally tuned to enhance “mind

health” through multisensory, enriched environments, where every spatial decision is

oriented toward creating a strong sense of coherence—spaces that feel

understandable, navigable, and deeply meaningful—so guests can not only recover and

restore, but set the conditions for which they can flourish.

“Our aspiration for the Muskoka Nordik Spa is to construct health, not just to house

relaxation,” says Tye Farrow of Farrow Partners. “We are shaping a saluto-systemic

hydrotherapy experience where light, material, sound, temperature, and nature work

together like a carefully composed sensory diet, inviting people to slow down, feel

present, and re-tune their nervous systems.” “By choreographing the sequence of heat,

cold, and rest as an embodied journey through nature – forest, rock, sky, and water – the

spa becomes a place of generosity, offering affordances for contemplation, social

connection, and joy that can lower stress, enhance eustress, expand hope, and renew

our spirit in every season of Muskoka.”