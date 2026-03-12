Muskoka Is Getting A Nordik Spa

Multi-Million Dollar Tourism and Economic Development Project Comes to Huntsville:
Greystone Construction and Farrow Partners Selected to Design and Construct The
Muskoka Nordik Spa
Poised to become a cornerstone of the regional economy, the Muskoka Nordik Spa, a premier four-season hydrotherapy wellness destination, is officially moving through the CPP-Amendment (Community Planning Permit) process with the Town of Huntsville.
The Muskoka Nordik Spa promises to bridge the “shoulder season” gap, creating
stable, year-round quality employment and attracting international wellness travelers to
the heart of Ontario’s cottage country to enjoy all four seasons.
Economic & Community Benefits to Our Region
The Muskoka Nordik Spa is expected to be a primary driver of “wellness tourism,” a
sector growing significantly faster than traditional travel. Key impacts include:
Job Creation: Dozens of permanent, year-round quality positions in hospitality, wellness,
and management.
Local Partners: The construction of the 50,000 square foot indoor/outdoor spa facility
represents a significant boost to local trades
Extended Tourism: The purpose-built spa will engage all of the senses, in each of the
four beautiful seasons of Muskoka, including a specific focus on offering experiences to
engage in nature even on the coldest winter days.
Sustainable Development: A commitment to environmental stewardship through the
CPP-Amendment process will ensure the site becomes a sanctuary where guests can
connect with the natural beauty of Muskoka.
A Vision Driven by Community
At the heart of this project is a deep-rooted commitment to the local region. Founders
David and Sarah Thatcher are driven by a mission to blend wellness with the unique
spirit of Muskoka.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this caliber of wellness tourism to the Muskoka
community,” says David Thatcher, Founder and Chief Relationship Officer at the
Muskoka Nordik Spa. “Our commitment to this area drives our desire to create a global
destination which will feature thoughtfully designed circuits of heat, cold, and rest,
offering a holistic approach to health set against the iconic backdrop of Muskoka’s
natural beauty. We believe the benefits of hydrotherapy are a perfect match for the
natural serenity of Muskoka, and we are proud to create a space where both locals and
visitors can find holistic health year-round.”
Engineering Excellence & Local Impact
To ensure the highest standards of development, the Muskoka Nordik Spa has
partnered with Greystone Construction, a leader in Muskoka-based large infrastructure
projects. The project represents a significant technical undertaking, balancing luxury
amenities with the rugged, natural terrain of the region.
“We are thrilled to be the construction partners on a project of this magnitude,” says Jon
Morton, Chief Engineer and COO at Greystone Construction. “From an engineering
perspective, integrating a complex hydrotherapy system into the Muskoka landscape
requires precision and a deep respect for the local environment. This isn’t just a
building; it’s a sophisticated piece of infrastructure that will provide a massive boost to
our local trades and long-term economic resilience.”
Salutogenic Design: Architecture as Health
Salutogenic design at the Muskoka Nordik Spa is conceived as architecture that actively
causes health, transforming hydrotherapy from a sequence of amenities into a richly
“nutrient-dense” environment that strengthens mind, body, and community. In this view,
the spa is not a neutral background for wellness services, but a health-generating
landscape that shapes how people feel, think, and relate to each other and to
Muskoka’s ecology.
At the Muskoka Nordik Spa, Farrow Partners is crafting a place where architecture itself
functions as a non-invasive therapeutic treatment, intentionally tuned to enhance “mind
health” through multisensory, enriched environments, where every spatial decision is
oriented toward creating a strong sense of coherence—spaces that feel
understandable, navigable, and deeply meaningful—so guests can not only recover and
restore, but set the conditions for which they can flourish.
“Our aspiration for the Muskoka Nordik Spa is to construct health, not just to house
relaxation,” says Tye Farrow of Farrow Partners. “We are shaping a saluto-systemic
hydrotherapy experience where light, material, sound, temperature, and nature work
together like a carefully composed sensory diet, inviting people to slow down, feel
present, and re-tune their nervous systems.” “By choreographing the sequence of heat,
cold, and rest as an embodied journey through nature – forest, rock, sky, and water – the
spa becomes a place of generosity, offering affordances for contemplation, social
connection, and joy that can lower stress, enhance eustress, expand hope, and renew
our spirit in every season of Muskoka.”