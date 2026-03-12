Air Canada Expands Service From Muskoka Directly To Toronto Pearson Global Hub

Air Canada today said it has renewed its agreement with The Landline Company to extend the popular, luxury motorcoach service to the Ontario communities of Niagara, Sarnia and Muskoka, linking them directly with the airline’s global hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport beginning June 15, 2026. In addition, the carrier also announced added frequencies on Landline’s existing motorcoach services for Kingston and Kitchener-Waterloo.

This summer, Landline will operate 26 daily departures to and from Toronto Pearson across six Ontario communities, expanding regional connectivity and deepening network feed into Air Canada’s global hub.

“Air Canada has been very encouraged by the success of the Landline luxury motorcoach service, which leverages the convenience of intermodal transport to extend our network into local communities. Customers greatly enjoy the comforts of Landline’s luxury motorcoaches, which make it easy for them to connect seamlessly between their regional airports and Air Canada’s Toronto Pearson global hub. The addition of Niagara, Sarnia and Muskoka to our network will not only make it easier for their residents to travel with us but should also benefit these communities by facilitating inbound personal, tourist and business travel from around the world, which can provide a significant economic boost,” said Ranbir Singh, Director, Regional Airlines and Markets at Air Canada.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Air Canada and support the continued growth of its Ontario network,” said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial at Landline. “Travellers can now book communities like Niagara, Muskoka and Sarnia just as easily as a short-haul connecting flight, with seamless booking, loyalty earning and full itinerary protection.”

“By offering seamless access to some of Ontario’s most sought-after destinations, this extension strengthens regional connectivity while showcasing Ontario’s world-class tourism experiences. Expanded services to Niagara, Muskoka and Sarnia will bring people closer to the unforgettable, made-in-Ontario experiences that make our province a premier place to explore,” said the Honourable Stan Cho, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

A Seamless, Premium Experience

Air Canada customers originating in participating communities will check in as normal for their flight pre-security at their local airport, receive boarding passes for all segments, and have their baggage tagged to their final destination. Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson, customers proceed to the bag drop area and then security before continuing to their departure gate.

The Air Canada-branded motorcoaches operated by Landline are designed and built in Quebec by Prevost, and provide premium features such as spacious leather seating, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and full accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. The motorcoaches run multiple non-stop round trips daily from regional airports to Toronto Pearson, offering customers the same benefits as air-only itineraries, including boarding pass and bag tag printing at their regional airport, as well as, disruption protection, and Aeroplan point earning opportunities. In the event of coach or flight delays, customers travelling on Landline will receive similar protections as those travelling on air-only itineraries. Aeroplan members earn points for both ground and air segments.

In Niagara Falls, Landline services will continue beyond Niagara District Airport with pickup and drop off at the Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls, located adjacent to the falls. This allows customers to travel seamlessly from Air Canada’s global network directly to accommodations steps from one of Canada’s most iconic leisure destinations.

Landline Schedule

The new Landline routes between Toronto Pearson and Niagara, Sarnia and Muskoka will begin June 15, 2026. Customers from the Niagara, Sarnia or Muskoka who already have an Air Canada booking for flights to or from Toronto Pearson can add a Landline segment to their existing itinerary at no extra cost by calling our contact centre, provided they do so by April 30.

As well, there will be two added daily round trips to Kingston on May 1, 2026, and to Kitchener on June 15, 2026. The Landline schedule for summer 2026 is:

Community Airport Daily Round Trips Hamilton John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) 5 Kingston Kingston Norman Rogers Airport (YGK) 4 Kitchener Waterloo Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) 12 Muskoka Muskoka Airport (YQA) 2 Niagara Niagara District Airport (YCM) 3 Sarnia Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport (YZR) 2*

* Sarnia service operates via Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF).