Bracebridge OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired driving.

On Thursday March 5, 2026 at 7:10 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 South near Taylor Road in Bracebridge. Police subsequently arrested and charged 26-year-old Joshua Jones of Baysville, ON with Impaired Operation and Refusal to Comply with Demand. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 14, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Monday March 9, 2026 at 9:20 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Sparrow Lake Route D in Gravenhurst after a pick-up truck left the roadway, crashed through a ditch and came to rest on the lawn of a residence. Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 39-year-old Susan Russell of Barrie with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 21, 2026 to answer to her charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.