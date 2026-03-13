Charges Laid After Dangerous Situation At Gravenhurst Gas Station

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual in relation to a dangerous situation that occurred at a fuel station.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, Bracebridge OPP began investigating a dangerous situation that occurred at a fuel station located on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst during which three individuals pushed a black vehicle toward the gas pump and when they got close to the pump, one person began dispensing gas into the vehicle. Another person in the group attempted to light the fuel on fire, as it was being dispensed, and was successful, causing a considerable fire to start on the vehicle. The quick-thinking attendant shut the fuel off to the gas pump and arrived with a fire extinguisher.

This incident was quite dangerous and had the potential to cause significant harm as well as property damage.

On March 11, 2026, just after 11:30 p.m. police arrested and charged 18-year-old Isaiah Bradbury-Chapman of Huntsville, ON with:

– Mischief Endangering Life

– Common Nuisance Endangering Life

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 5, 2026 to answer to his charges.