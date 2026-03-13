The Ministry of Natural Resources– Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook bulletin is in effect in

the District until Friday, March 20, 2026

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton

within the Black, Boyne, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan, Muskoka, Pickerel, Seguin and Severn

River Watersheds.

Higher than normal flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent rainfall

and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous

conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on

weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast

moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.

Additional forecasted rainfall may further increase water levels and flows in the area. Ice

jam related flooding along water courses is possible.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,

plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Additional rainfall is forecasted for March 16, 2026. The existing snowpack is expected to

absorb some of this rainfall, but significant runoff is possible with snowpack melt and rainfall combined.

What: Total rainfall amounts ranging from 10 mm to 30 mm, with daytime high temperatures

up to +9⁰ C are possible.

When: Monday March 16, 2026.

Additional information:

Below seasonal temperatures with significant snowfall is forecasted

for much of the next two weeks.

Description of Current Conditions

River flows and lake water levels are increasing with recent rainfall and snowmelt but are

expected to stabilize and decline with colder than normal temperatures forecasted.

Some areas within the District received up to 76.6 mm of precipitation, primarily rainfall,

over the past week (March 6-12) which contributed to significant snowmelt and runoff into

lakes and rivers. The remaining snowpack is saturated in some locations and not able to

absorb additional rainfall. The quick transition to below seasonal temperatures is expected

to slow runoff from melting snow and rain forecasted on March 16, 2026.