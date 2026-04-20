Traffic Complaint In Minden Hills Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to take impaired drivers off our roadways through ongoing enforcement and community-reported concerns.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, at approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on the Blairhampton Road in the Township of Minden Hills. Officers attended the area and located the vehicle. Through investigation officers charged a driver with impaired driving offences.

Matthew Vargas, 21-year-old of Haliburton, Ontario, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Young driver – blood alcohol above zero

The accused was given a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day driver’s licence suspension. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on Ontario roadways. Members of the public are urged to call 911 if they observe a suspected impaired driver.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.khcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).