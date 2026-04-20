Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Welcomes Advanced Mammography Technology With Community Support 

The new mammography machine replaces aging equipment and enhances the hospital’s ability to deliver advanced breast imaging services.

“The new mammography unit is an important investment in the health of our community,” said Chantel Grant, Manager, Diagnostic Imaging & Cardiology, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. “By replacing end‑of‑life equipment with modern technology, we are ensuring patients continue to receive reliable breast imaging close to home and supporting sustainable service delivery for years to come.”

The upgraded equipment also supports improved diagnostic confidence and continuity of care. From a clinical perspective, it brings meaningful improvements in image clarity and diagnostic capability.

“The new mammography unit generates clearer, crisper images that better reveal disease against a background of normal breast tissue,” said Dr. Noah Wortsman, Chief Radiologist at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. “It also serves as a new foundation on which we hope to add advanced imaging techniques, such as contrast enhanced mammography, in the future. Every advance we make helps us detect disease earlier, and earlier detection leads to better outcomes.”

Dr. Wortsman also emphasized the patient experience.

“This unit should also be a more comfortable experience for patients. Medical appointments can be stressful, and anything we can do to put patients at ease is a significant benefit.”

The arrival of this critical piece of diagnostic equipment was made possible through generous community support, including an $18,000 pledge from Dr. Greg Price‑Jones and Laurel Price‑Jones, alongside a dedicated $10,000 gift from Think Big Group Inc. (AroundHI & AroundMeds).

Dr. Greg Price‑Jones shared that his donation was inspired by a personal connection to the care delivered at OSMH.

“My long‑term employee went through the process of lump detection and surgery at OSMH and spoke so highly of the compassion and care she received,” he said. “When I learned the hospital was fundraising for improved diagnostic tools, it was an obvious fit.”

“Better equipment should lead to earlier detection and improved outcomes in breast cancer care,” he added. “Our community’s support is crucial in providing the tools needed to care for our families, friends, and neighbours.”

Zubair Moinuddin, Founder and CEO of Think Big Group Inc. (AroundHI & AroundMeds), and Zahra Bahiraei, a resident physician pursuing a future focus in breast cancer care, also recognized the importance of investing in diagnostic excellence as the reason for their gift.

The arrival of the new mammography demonstrates how philanthropy directly transforms healthcare. Every donation helps ensure OSMH has the equipment needed to deliver exceptional care today, and into the future.

“This achievement reflects the generosity of our donors at every level,” said Joanna Gray, Director, Campaigns & Major Gifts, OSMH Foundation. “Every dollar truly counts, and this new mammography machine is an example of how community support translates directly into better care for patients, closer to home.”

To donate to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, please visit www.osmhfoundation.ca

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has officially unveiled a new, modern mammography machine in its Diagnostic Imaging department. This important investment will strengthen breast cancer screening, early detection, and patient care close to home, made possible through the generosity of community donors.