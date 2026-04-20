OSPCA Celebrates 1,000 Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week takes place April 19-25, and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating more than 1,000 dedicated volunteers across Ontario who generously give their time to help animals in need.

This year is especially meaningful for the charity, which welcomed its 1,000th volunteer in 2026. At the Ontario SPCA, volunteers support a wide range of roles, including animal care, dog walking, enrichment, humane education, transportation, events, and administrative support.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the incredible individuals who are the heart of our organization,” says Kim Dooley, Provincial Manager of Volunteer Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Through their time, skills, and compassion, volunteers strengthen every part of our work, helping animals, communities, and the people who love them.”

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the Ontario SPCA is inviting new volunteers to join its family across the province. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre is currently in need of foster volunteers to provide temporary care for animals not yet ready for adoption. There is a special need for fosters who can care for pregnant and nursing dogs and their puppies, as well as orphaned animals who need bottle feeding. The animal centre is also looking for community outreach volunteers.

Interested in becoming a volunteer with the Ontario SPCA? Visit ontariospca.ca/volunteer to learn more and apply.