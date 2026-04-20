Celebrating 30 Years Of Smile Cookie! Tim Hortons Week-Long Smile Cookie Campaign Returns April 27 With 100% Of Proceeds Supporting Local Charities And Community Groups

Starting April 27 until May 3, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales will be donated to nearly 700 charities and community groups across Canada, which were selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Last year, Tims guests helped raise $22.6 million through the annual Smile Cookie campaign. More than $151 million has been raised across Canada and the U.S. since the Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 1996.

The iconic Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is marking its 30th anniversary with over $151 million raised since 1996 as it returns on April 27 with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting nearly 700 charities and community groups in Canada.

“The annual Smile Cookie campaign is a powerful reminder of what community truly means. For the past 30 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members, and guests have come together to create real change for people right in their own neighbourhoods,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With nearly 700 local charities and community groups supported this year, the reach of this campaign has never been greater. We encourage everyone to visit their local Tims and join us in making a difference.”

Smile Cookies are Tims signature Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

To support this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, guests can visit their local Tim Hortons or place an order through the Tims app for delivery. Bulk pre-orders for Smile Cookies can be placed through an order form at Tims restaurants.

A cute and cuddly four-in one reversible Smile Cookie plushie is also available this year. Net proceeds from plushie sales will be donated to local charity and community groups.