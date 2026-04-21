Orillia Resident Faces Ten Charges In North Bay, OPP Recover Handgun From Vehicle

A 22‑year‑old individual has been arrested and charged following an intimate partner violence investigation on Highway 11 in Merrick Township, North of North Bay.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9‑1‑1 call reporting a domestic assault in progress in a motor vehicle on Highway 11 near Sand Dam Road.

Police located the victim on the shoulder of the roadway suffering from visible injuries. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported the victim to hospital for treatment.

The accused fled the area on foot into a wooded area prior to police arrival. OPP officers, with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a search and located the accused a short time later. The accused was taken into custody and transported to hospital as a precaution, where they were medically cleared.

As a result of the investigation, a 22‑year‑old individual from Orillia has been charged with:

• Assault – spousal

• Assault causing bodily harm – spousal

• Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – spousal

• Fail to comply with probation order

• Careless storage of a firearm

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Knowing possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

• Fail to comply with probation order

• Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order – two counts

During the investigation, officers also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on April 29, 2026.

Due to the intimate partner violence nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact Victim Services of Nipissing District at 705‑472‑2649. In an emergency, call 9‑1‑1.