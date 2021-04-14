Trading Cards Stolen From Orillia Business

The OPP Orillia are investigating a break and enter from a business on Front Street South.

Police said on April 12, 2021, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. unknown suspects entered the locked business known as Triple C Collectables at 150 Front Street South.

The suspects removed a large quantity of trading cards. The trading cards stolen include;

20/21 Upper Deck Series 2

15/16 Upper Deck Series 1

05/06 Upper Deck Series 1

20/21 Black Diamond

20/21 Pokemon Shining Fates

If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you want to remain anonymous.