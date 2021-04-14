Sullys Restaurant Closes Until Further Notice For COVID Precaution

Yesterday, we had some unsettling news that an individual that frequents the building of 13 Taylor Road has been tested positive for Covid 19.

Although he was not directly in the restaurant space, he was in a different area of the building where we have been doing some work lately.

Sullys has heightened precautions to protect our loyal customers and staff including mandatory screening and temperatures taken daily. However, we have decided to close until future notice. Our small core group that’s been so diligent on keeping everyone safe will be getting tested for Covid 19 and quarantining until we are deemed safe. It is a hard decision but we feel it is the BEST decision to protect the community at this point with the numbers being so high lately.