Township Of Tiny Welcomes 400 Attendees To Tree Lighting Celebration

On Tuesday, November 28, the Township of Tiny kicked off the holiday season with approximately 400 guests at the Tree Lighting Celebration held at Perkinsfield Park. The evening featured live entertainment, a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an array of activities for children and adults, a variety of delicious food and beverage options, including food from the Toonie Food Trucks, and last, but not least, the lighting of six trees.

The Township of Tiny would like to thank Lafontaine Iron Werks for their loan of fire pits, the Business Association of Balm Beach for their financial contribution, the BGC North Simcoe and Springwater Public Library for hosting the craft activities, the Midland Public Library for providing the outdoor winter activities, Tim Hortons for the hot chocolate, and the Tiny Township Lions Club for collecting non-perishable food donations to distribute to those in need.

“We saw 400 community members embrace the snowy weather to create memories with family and friends while enjoying a festive evening. It was a lot of fun to see so many families making crafts or smores by the fire, enjoying a BeaverTail or sausage on a bun, listening to the carolers, or talking to and taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus” said Mayor David Evans. “On behalf of the township, I would like to thank all of our volunteers, performers, and sponsors, but more importantly, you, our residents for making this community event possible”.

If you attended the event, the township would like to hear about your experience. Let us know your thoughts through this quick survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YXV56TB.

To view moments from the 2023 Tree Lighting Celebration, please visit our Facebook page or website using the links below:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Townshipof Tiny

Website: www.tiny.ca/photos