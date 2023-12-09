Bracebridge Needs You! Spreading Holiday Cheer In Bracebridge

Calling all community carolers, makers of merriment and festive friends! We want to help spread holiday cheer this season by sharing photos, messages and well-wishes from the community, but we need your help. Send us your photos and short videos that show what your holiday traditions are, your favourite part of the season in Bracebridge, your festive decorations or a warm holiday message. Submissions will be used to create one holiday message to share.

How to participate

Take a photo or choose one that shows us your favorite part about the holidays in Bracebridge or send a video message sharing your holiday well wishes.

Send your submissions to media@bracebridge.ca by end of the day Monday, December 18.

Anyone can participate including individuals, families, community groups, clubs and everyone in between.

Your submissions will be used to create a video that will be shared on the Town of Bracebridge social media channels. By submitting content, you consent to having your image, and everyone in the submission, shared publicly.

Did you know…

The Town of Bracebridge has a long and treasured relationship with Norway that dates back to World War II. During that time, the Royal Canadian Air Force operated out of the Muskoka Airport as an auxiliary base for CFB Borden to conduct flight training. The airport was also used as a training facility by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. Throughout the war, hundreds of Norwegians escaped to Canada to train as pilots and aircrew before returning to the battlefields of Europe.

Since then, our long history and friendship has remained. The Town of Bracebridge and Gol kommune, Norway Friendship Committee is a Council advisory committee that strives to foster the friendship and cooperation between both communities by engaging with one another and the community throughout the year to promote cultural awareness, learning opportunities, and support other initiatives that are beneficial to the citizens of both communities.

The Town of Bracebridge and Gol kommune, Norway Friendship Committee is leading this engagement initiative to not only share the holiday spirit with the Bracebridge community but share it with our friends in Norway to show them our holiday traditions and wish them well.

To learn more about the Town’s advisory committees, visit bracebridge.ca/committees.