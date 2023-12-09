Three Vehicles Stolen From Kubota North In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) once again are seeking help from the public.

On December 5, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to Kubota North Canada located on Winhara Road in Gravenhurst. It was reported that sometime over night on December 4th the locked compound was entered in the rear of the property near Kitly Switch Road.

The following Recreational Terrain Vehicles (RTV) were stolen from Kubota North:

RTV-X1120D

RTV520

RTV-X1100C

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.