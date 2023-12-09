New Huntsville Transit Stop Location

The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce the new Transit stop at Laketree Residences in Huntsville. The new transit stop comes into effect on Friday, December 15, 2023 and is located at the entrance off of Fairyview Drive.

The added stop will impact the Westbound schedule only, increasing each route time by 4 minutes. Transit riders are advised to review the new schedule at Huntsville.ca and plan for extra travel time starting December 15.

The addition of this new stop is wonderful news for Huntsville’s east side and comes out of the commitment from Huntsville’s Active Transportation and Public Transit Committee, chaired by Councillor Bob Stone.

For Huntsville Transit Schedules please visit Huntsville.ca.