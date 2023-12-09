OPP Seeking Assistance In Solving Attempted Banking Machine Entry In Midland

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public after a banking machine at 815 King Street Midland was the victim of an attempted entry at approximately 8:20 p.m. December 3, 2023.

The lone individual captured on video surveillance entered commercial location and later attempts to forcibly enter the banking machine.

Please see the attached submitted photograph of the suspect.

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.