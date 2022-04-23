Township Of Tiny Unveils Bee City Plaque

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Mayor George Cornell, members of Council, Severn Sound Environmental Association, and the community gathered at the Bernie LeClair Park (99 Balm Beach Road East) to unveil the official plaque in recognition of Tiny’s designation as a Bee City with Bee City Canada. The goal of the designation is to promote healthy, sustainable habitats and communities for pollinators.

Over the past five years, the Township of Tiny has been pivotal in developing initiatives that protect pollinators. The Township of Tiny introduced a Pollinator Program in 2016 after receiving an Ontario150 Partnership Program grant. Public awareness and education were implemented, as well as the establishment of a Volunteer Program and educational signage. Eight pollinator meadows in six different public parks were created for a total of 2018m² of new pollinator habitat. Tiny continues public outreach through a dedicated website Pollinator page, annual day camp programming and education through social media during Earth Week.

“Pollinators are an important part of a sustainable and resilient community,” stated Mayor George Cornell. “This designation enables Tiny to be involved in the preservation and future survival of bees and the environment they live in.” Through the Bee City Canada designation, the Township of Tiny and its residents have the opportunity to support bees and other pollinators on both public and private land. Supporting pollinators fosters environmental awareness and sustainability, and increases interactions and engagement among community stewards.