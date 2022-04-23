Hike The Lakes Contest Returns This May To Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce that the Hike the Lakes Scavenger Hunt will once again be running during the month of May. The contest provides participants 10 chances to win 1 of 10 $100 gift certificates to a local business of choice.

“We are excited to once again offer the Hike the Lakes contest this year and double the prize amounts from 2021,” said Mayor Harding. “We launched the contest last year as a way to leverage our outdoor assets in an effort to encourage people to get outside in a Covid-19 safe manner, and support local business while doing so. We saw a huge number of people participate in the contest and want to continue to build on that momentum.”

The contest takes place during the month of May. A series of contest signs will be installed on Township trails (8), and two hidden signs (2) in downtown Bala and Port Carling. Each sign features a QR Code to scan providing entry to the contest (online form). One QR Code per trail for participants to find (scavenger hunt). Only one entry per participant per trail. The more trails visited, the more chances to win.

“We invite everyone to join us this May, enjoy the Township trails and Hike the Lakes to Win!” says Mayor Harding. “Make a day out of it, stop in at a local store or plan a meal at a restaurant and continue to support local.”

Contest winners to be drawn at end of contest and announced on social media. Visit www.muskokalakes.ca/hikethelakes for full contest details.