Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired Driving After Traffic Stop

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged an Orillia man with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Orillia.

On April 20, 2022, shortly before 5 p.m, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Upon speaking with the driver an impaired driving investigation was initiated. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Alexander Smith, age 51, of Orillia, has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is set to appear on May 10, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

