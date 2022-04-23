Feds Announce Additional Easing Of Border Measures Effective April 25

The Government of Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to adjusting and easing Canada’s border measures. Today, the Government of Canada announced further changes to Canada’s border measures for certain eligible travellers.

Effective April 25, 2022, at 00:01:00 EDT, the following easing of border measures will come into effect:

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian or tutor will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test for entry to Canada. Pre-entry tests will still be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers 12 and older who are currently eligible to travel to Canada. Children under 5 years of age are not required to provide a COVID-19 test result.

Additionally, all fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry. This requirement will also be removed for children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian, or tutor and travellers with a medical contraindication to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, fully vaccinated travellers arriving to Canada on or after April 25, 2022, will no longer be federally required to do the following for 14 days after arriving:

mask while in public spaces;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms;

quarantine if another traveller in the same travel group exhibits signs or symptoms or tests positive; and

maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited.

As a reminder, all travellers are still required to use ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website) to provide mandatory travel information within 72 hours of their arrival to Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for Canada, including:

contact and travel information, and

vaccination information and proof of vaccination (if applicable).

Fully vaccinated travellers who do not submit their information into ArriveCAN:

won’t be eligible for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption (i.e., they may have to submit a pre-entry test result and suitable quarantine plan, quarantine and undergo testing in Canada );

); may face additional delays at the border for public health questioning; and

may be subject to fines or other enforcement action.

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey.

While some federal requirements are being lifted for certain eligible travellers, all travellers entering Canada by air, land or water must adhere to the federal requirements along with those outlined by their province or territory.