Township of Lake of Bays Seeks Public Input On The Development Of A Parks, Open Space And Recreation Strategy

The Township is developing a Parks, Open Space and Recreation Strategy that will identify the needs and establish recommendations for the future of parks, trails, water access points, facilities, and recreation activities/programs within the Township of Lake of Bays over the next 20 years.

The Township of Lake of Bays understands the importance of its natural environment, waterfront and facility-based recreation opportunities to both residents and visitors. To create a strategy that will serve the entire community, the Township of Lake of Bays needs to hear what the public wants to see happen now and in the future.

Public input is a critical part of this process. For more information and to provide input, please visit https://www.mylakeofbays.ca/parks-strategy. The survey will be available until December 20, 2021.