Santa Set To Visit Muskoka Heritage Place

It is with great excitement that Muskoka Heritage Place announces Santa will be visiting the pioneer village on select evenings this December to explore the “Eclipse: Walk with Light” event and participate in “Snow Globe Santa”.

Children will have an opportunity to join Santa to share in their excitement of the holiday season while inside the giant snow globe. Additionally, families can enjoy all that the Eclipse Walk with Light has to offer, with social distancing protocols in place.

Carols will abound, live entertainment, food & beverages and characters of all descriptions will be on hand to make this a holiday event worth remembering.

Snow Globe Santa is included with paid entry to the Eclipse Walk with Light event, or the Eclipse Walk with Light event is free with paid entry to Snow Globe Santa (however you want to look at it) on the evenings as listed below from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

Cost: All in $7.14 for adults 13 and up. 12 and under are free!

Reservations are required , and these events will sell out quickly.

To purchase tickets, visit www.eclipselightwalk.com

Friday, December 10, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Friday December 17, 2021

Saturday December 18, 2021

Entry for these events is located at either: The Rotary Village Train Station (100 Forbes Hill Drive) or at the main Muskoka Heritage Place entrance (88 Brunel Rd).

PLEASE NOTE: The entrance for all regular Eclipse Walk with Light events is at Rotary Village Train Station ONLY.

For More Information Contact: info@eclipselightwalk.com or 705-789-4771