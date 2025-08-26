Township Of Lake Of Bays Purchases Historic Logging Chain Lodge Property In Dwight

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce the purchase of the Logging Chain Lodge property, a well-known landmark at 2840 Highway 60 in Dwight, Ontario. Located across from the very popular public Dwight Beach and Boat Launch, this prime property represents a strategic opportunity to meet the evolving needs of the Dwight community.

“I encourage you to not just look at this as a land purchase. It’s an investment in the literal heart of Dwight. A decision that will pay dividends for generations to come,” said Mayor Terry Glover, Township of Lake of Bays. “Keeping this important piece of land in public hands means making sure future development reflects the priorities of our village, not private interests. We’re honouring the area’s heritage and will be giving everyone a real say in shaping what comes next.”

Established in 1947, Logging Chain Lodge has been a family-owned resort operated by the Tapley family for four generations. While the land will no longer be used for cottage rentals, the municipality is committed to honoring the rich heritage of the site by preserving the original name in future references and developments.

The municipality acknowledges that plans for the property are still in the early stages. There will be opportunities for residents to share their ideas in the future, and the Township encourages everyone to stay involved as the process moves forward.