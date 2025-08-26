Orthodox Youth Camp ‘Ruskoka’ Marks 25 Years, Abp. Gabriel Leads Services In Ontario

Celebrations include chapel anniversary, parish feast at “Berezki,” and elevation of local rector to archpriest.

The Orthodox youth camp “Ruskoka” celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer, alongside the 20th anniversary of its chapel dedicated to the Royal Passion-Bearer Tsarevich Alexei.

On August 6, Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal and Canada led services at the camp, joined by clergy from Toronto, with more than 70 young campers partaking of the Holy Mysteries. In his sermon, Vladyka emphasized the role of faith and patience in Christian life and later engaged in a lively discussion with campers about Orthodox upbringing and the importance of youth in the Church.

The celebrations continued August 9–10 at the Church of the “Smolensk” Icon of the Mother of God in Jackson’s Point, known as “Berezki.” Archbishop Gabriel presided at the vigil and Divine Liturgy, concelebrating with clergy from across Ontario and Montreal. During the service, parish rector Fr. Maxim Abroskin was elevated to the rank of archpriest. Following the cross procession and moleben, the Archbishop greeted parishioners and honored the parish on its feast day.

Festivities concluded with a banquet attended by parishioners, civic leaders, and guests, including Georgina district head Margaret Quirk and Member of Parliament Jacob Mantle. Special recognition was given to Maria Naumenko, grandniece of the parish founder, as the community marked 68 years since the establishment of “Berezki.”