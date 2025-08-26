Muskoka Lakes Invites Community Input On The Fire Station Location Study

A final opportunity for community feedback is being sought on the recommended 7-Station Model network; feedback is open until September 26, 2025 via Engage Muskoka Lakes.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes (“the Township”) is inviting the community to provide final input on the Fire Station Location Study (“the study”), specifically Staff Report ES-2025-017 outlining the financial strategy and implementation plans for three potential service models, originally identified in Phase II of the study, and was presented to General/Finance Committee on August 13, 2025, by Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

As resolution states from the latest meeting, General/Finance Committee has recommended that the Fire Station Location Study and the 7-Station Model contained within, to be adopted. Before this moves forward to Council for final approval, the Township is inviting the community to share any final input or questions to help inform the upcoming discussion at a future Council meeting.

“Our commitment is clear, we will not compromise community safety,” said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief at the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department. “This study shows we can maintain service levels while modernizing facilities, reducing geographic overlap, and investing in better infrastructure for our firefighters and community.”

Launched in 2023 and developed in alignment with the Township’s current Fire Master Plan, the study is a long-term planning initiative focused on ensuring effective, safe, and financially sustainable fire services over the next 25 years.

Informed by expert consultants from Emergency Management Group Inc. (“EMG”), the study provides a comprehensive review of the Township’s existing 10-station fire service model. To better reflect evolving community needs, meet industry standards and develop a sustainable long-term model, two consolidated service models were identified in addition to the existing network as potential options:

Maintain the current 10-station network

Rebuild stations over time at existing (or nearby) locations. Consolidate to a 7-station model (consultant and staff recommendation)

Close three stations, modernize two, and rebuild four to reduce overlap and reinvest in high-quality facilities. See Appendix II for the proposed Implementation Plan. Further consolidate to a 5-station model

Decommission all current stations and construct five new ones in new locations.

The consolidated models were developed to reduce geographic overlap, maintain current levels of service and protection, and support a more fiscally responsible and sustainable approach to long-term infrastructure planning.

Why the Township is considering change

The existing 10-station network has served the community for decades, however:

Eight stations are nearing the end of their typical 40-year service life; Most require upgrades to meet current health and safety standards; Several stations overlap in coverage, reducing operational efficiency; Storage limitations have led to the use of temporary shelters and customized vehicles.



The consultant-recommended 7-station model addresses these issues while preserving emergency response standards. This recommendation ensures that funds are invested strategically and supports modern infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability.

Opportunity for feedback

Community members interested in sharing feedback regarding the latest phase of the Fire Station Location Study are encouraged to review the report ahead of sharing feedback by Friday, September 26, 2025:

Feedback received will help inform final decisions by Council, expected on October 15, 2025.