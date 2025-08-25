Reform Gravel Mining Coalition Responds To OSSGA Public Statements And Reaffirms Support for Local Democracy In Muskoka Lakes Aggregate Appeal

Reform Gravel Mining Coalition (RGMC) responds to OSSGA public statements and reaffirms support for local democracy in Muskoka Lakes aggregate appeal

Muskoka, ON (August 25,2025) – The Reform Gravel Mining Coalition (RGMC) today issues a response to claims made by the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) about the appeal of the Township of Muskoka Lakes’ Official Plan (“OP”). OSSGA’s statements exaggerate the implications of the plan and misrepresent the state of aggregate supply in Ontario.

“OSSGA is distorting the facts in a blatant attempt to interfere with the normal process of the Ontario Land Tribunal.” says David Donnelly, RGMC legal Counsel, “There is no aggregate supply crisis—the Ministry’s own data makes this clear. Local councils and residents have acted transparently and within their rights, and we urge the Minister to let the Township’s Official Plan legal process unfold without undue intervention.”

What has happened to date

The OP was passed by Township of Muskoka Lakes Council in October 2022, and adopted by the District in November 2023, following an extensive, four-year consultation process that heard from the public, including lake associations such as the Muskoka Lakes Association. Recently, a group of developers and two aggregate industry players have appealed the OP at the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) in an effort to push for changes that would roll back new policies to protect the Township and its priceless waterfronts.

The OLT recently ruled that these appeals failed to satisfy the statutory requirements to lodge an appeal and, did not adequately disclose land use planning grounds as required by the Planning Act, thereby granting the motion to dismiss the appeals.

The OSSGA (Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association) has issued public statements alleging an “aggregate supply crisis,” and that new policies to restrict new pits and quarries from waterfront areas is a ban on aggregate operations across the Township. It has called for provincial intervention on behalf of all members as the OSSGA alleges that the OLT has not taken into consideration the Provincial Planning Statement in dismissing the appeals.

The Facts

There is no aggregate supply crisis: The Township of Muskoka Lakes already has more pits and quarries than any neighbouring municipality, and the local market is well supplied. In fact, Ministry of Natural Resources data confirms there is no risk to supply, with eighteen pits and quarries currently operating in Muskoka Lakes. Muskoka Lakes gravel mining companies are licensed to extract over 5 million tonnes annually but mined only 6% of capacity (approx. 327,000 tonnes) in 2023. That is extremely low compared to other municipalities. Additional data can be found, here and here.

The Muskoka Lakes Official Plan is not banning aggregates: The Muskoka Lakes Official Plan does not ban new aggregate, but introduces protection for specified lakes and traffic safety via policies passed by unanimous District Council vote. These policies are entirely within the municipality’s legal authority to safeguard lakes and community interests.

The legal and democratic process: Muskoka Lakes’ Official Plan policies are both consistent with decades of community planning and aligned with the broader concerns identified by Ontario’s Auditor General. The Township’s approach seeks to balance the presence of a significant aggregate resource with the protection of its vital waterfront economy and the long-term interests of local residents. Muskoka Lakes’ Official Plan was unanimously approved, with authority to protect lakefronts. Municipalities are entirely within their rights to do so. Any interference by the Minister of Natural Resources to roll back the new OP protections would undermine municipal autonomy and set a dangerous precedent for provincial overreach into local democracy.



“The real issue is OSSGA calling for the minister to step in under the guise of a supply crisis. OSSGA’s push for intervention amounts to asking for preferential treatment and externalizing environmental costs onto communities.” continues Donnelly, “The reality is, there is no crisis, and the planning policies should remain in place, that’s what the people want.” continues Donnelly.

What’s next?

The OLT will review the request for recondition according to established procedure.

The Township, District, and residents will engage in the appeal process and continue to defend local policies.

RGMC will continue to monitor for and publicly respond to attempts at unwarranted provincial intervention.

“This is not just a Muskoka issue. Across Ontario, communities are exercising their right to balance aggregate extraction with environmental protection. To suggest that Muskoka’s decision creates a crisis in supply, is simply false.” Doug Tripp, RGMC co-chair.

“This is not about stopping aggregate extraction—it’s about protecting what matters most. Granite is plentiful in Muskoka. Our policies simply ensure our roads are safe and that pits and quarries don’t encroach on sensitive areas like waterfronts, which are vital to our economy and way of life. These safeguards aren’t new; they’ve guided the Township for decades and have been carried forward in the updated Official Plan with greater clarity.” – Jeff Crocker, President, Skeleton Lake Cottagers Organization.