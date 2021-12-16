Township Of Lake Of Bays Announces New Director Of Finance/Treasurer

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce that after a comprehensive recruitment process, Patricia Allen has accepted the role of Director of Finance/Treasurer for the Township.

Patricia is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of experience in both the private and public sectors. She has served as the Treasurer at two local area municipalities and is looking forward to joining the breadth of talent and experience at the Township of Lake of Bays. Patricia hopes to provide value by maintaining a focus on continuous improvement, financial sustainability and collaboration.

Bryan Brown, CAO said, “The hiring committee was impressed with Patricia’s experience and believe she will be a great addition to our team here at Lake of Bays. We look forward to working with her.”

Mrs. Allen will be joining the Township in the new year on January 4th, 2022.