Township Of Georgian Bay Launches Annual Holiday Giving Campaigns

The Township of Georgian Bay is proud to kick off the holiday season with its annual community giving campaigns, the Annual Toy Drive, Sleighing Hunger, and an exciting new initiative, All Aboard for Giving: MacTier.

These seasonal efforts bring our community together to support local families and spread holiday cheer across the Township.

Annual Toy Drive

The Township is once again collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Donations will help ensure that every child in Georgian Bay experiences the joy of the holiday season. Drop offs are available at Township Administration Office, your local Georgian Bay Library branch as well as MacTier Home Hardware. Last day for drop off is Friday, December 12, 2025.

Sleighing Hunger

This year, Sleighing Hunger comes with an extra reason to give! A generous local family has pledged to match community donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, now through December 31, 2025.

All funds raised will go directly toward supporting local food programs and helping families put nutritious meals on their tables this winter. Donations can be made:

By cash or cheque: delivered to the Township Administration Office

delivered to the Township Administration Office Online: through the Township’s Charitable Donation Form at https://forms.gbtownship.ca/Charitable-Donation-Form

Every contribution, big or small, will be doubled in impact thanks to this incredible matching opportunity.

New This Year – All Aboard for Giving (MacTier)

MacTier residents can look forward to a new holiday tradition with All Aboard for Giving! This event encourages the community to support the arrival of the CPKC Holiday Train on Sunday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the MacTier Memorial Community Centre.

Even better, all donations to this campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $7,000, by the CPKC Train, helping to double the impact of every contribution. Residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation — cash, cheque, to the MacTier Food Bank.

This matching opportunity ensures the community can make an even bigger difference, helping local families in need while celebrating the excitement of the Holiday Train.

“These campaigns are a wonderful example of how Georgian Bay comes together during the holidays,” said Mayor, Peter Koetsier, “Whether it’s a toy, a can of soup, or a kind word, every act of giving makes a difference.”

For more information on how to participate or donate, visit www.gbtownship.ca or contact Trisha Walton, Communications and Sustainability Officer, twalton@gbtownship.ca or 705-528-2437.