Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant Supports Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka Program Expansion

On Friday, MPP Graydon Smith joined Norma Alford and Rick Hallam of Alzheimer

Society of Muskoka (ASM) to celebrate its program expansion made possible by a $195,900 Resilient Communities Fund grant awarded in 2023 by the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The funds have enabled ASM to respond to the growing demand for dementia care services across the region by strengthening its frontline supports and enhancing programming spaces and resources.

“Our government is investing in organizations that make a real difference close to home,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “I’m proud of the progress in our riding to strengthen supports for people living with dementia and for the families and caregivers who stand beside them. Thank you to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka for your tireless work, and to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for backing this important expansion.”

Through this OTF grant, ASM has added a part-time support counsellor and digital communications coordinator were added to the team to support existing programming and expand community outreach.

These investments have helped the organization create a more welcoming, functional, and accessible environment for people living with dementia and their care partners.

“Grants from the Ontario government have a significant impact on our ability to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Norma Alford, Executive Director of ASM. “With more individuals and families turning to us for help, this support has allowed us to expand our reach, strengthen our programming, and continue providing person-centred care for people living with dementia across the community.”

Founded in 1983, the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. They provide education, support, and resources to people living with dementia, their care partners, and the broader community. Its mission is to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and to promote research. Learn more at alzheimer.ca/muskoka.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested nearly $105 million into 732 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.