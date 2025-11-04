Friends Of The Muskoka Watershed Urges Residents, Businesses, And Institutions To Use Less Salt To Protect Our Watershed

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed (FOTMW) is kicking off SALTY November: Road Salt Awareness Month, a community-wide effort to help Muskokans reduce their excessive road salt usage.

Each year, thousands of tonnes of road salt are spread on driveways, parking lots, and

sidewalks, and it’s often far more than needed. That excess salt doesn’t just melt ice; it

makes its way into Muskoka’s lakes, rivers, and entire watershed, hurting the animals that

live there. And studies show that about 20 per cent of the salt comes from community

sidewalks, driveways and parking lots (It’s not all highways and roads). Individuals using

less can have a big impact.

“It’s easy to overdo it, but a little road salt goes a long way,” says Alesha Breckenridge,

SALTYMuskoka Project Lead. “One 12-ounce cup of road salt is enough to safely melt ice

on ten sidewalk squares or one average driveway. Reducing the amount of road salt

protects our waters. Using excessive road salt doesn’t make it safer.”

Twentyfive percent of recreational lakes tested by the District of Muskoka have chloride

levels above what is considered safe for aquatic life in our soft waters.

“We know that road salt is the cause of rising chloride levels in our lakes because there are

no naturally occurring sources of salt in our watershed. Chloride does not just go away; it

can only be diluted or reduced at the source by our community members,” says

Breckenridge.

Throughout SALTY November, Friends of the Muskoka Watershed is engaging the entire

community. We are asking residents, small business owners, facility managers and others

to take action through learning and participation:

• Signing up for our Green Cup Movement – Pick up and register your 12 oz Green

Cup so we can measure and celebrate how many people are reducing their road

salt use across Muskoka

• Two Free Road Salt in Muskoka Webinars: Monday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.: Dr. Norman Yan, founder of Friends of the Muskoka Watershed

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.: Dr. Neil Hutchison, Board Member, Friends of the

Muskoka Watershed Email friends@fotmw.org to sign up and get more information.

• Water sampling public event: Join Dr. Neil Hutchinson on Wednesday, Nov. 26 –

more details to follow

• Downtown SALTYPledge Campaign Walk – We visit a few shops to talk about road

salt on sidewalks and share our Green Cups and have businesses sign up and earn

a window sticker for signing the pledge.

Nov. 13 – Huntsville from 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 20 Bracebridge 10 a.m. to noon

Gravenhurst 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Community Science in Action — Local schools and community volunteers are

partnering with FOTMW to test chloride levels in streams and ditches that feed into

Muskoka’s lakes.

• Social Media “Salt-Smart” Tips — Follow us on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/friendsofthemuskokawatershed/and Facebook

facebook.com/friendsofthemuskokawatershedfor weekly SALTYMuskoka tips

• Library Information Displays — Find salt-safety tips and information at local

libraries across Muskoka.

“Each individual choosing to use less road salt helps make a difference,” says

Breckenridge. “When we all use a little less salt, we protect the lakes that define Muskoka.”

About Friends of the Muskoka Watershed

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed (FOTMW) is a charity fostering research and community

engagement to protect Muskoka’s watersheds. We identify environmental threats, develop

practical, science-based solutions, and connect with policy-makers to put these solutions

in place. We also cultivate awareness of these challenges and opportunities through

education and outreach.

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed is about science driving solutions—ensuring that

research and community action work hand in hand to protect the lakes and forests we all

depend on.

Learn more at:fotmw.org

Follow us: facebook.com/friendsofthemuskokawatershed

instagram.com/friendsofthemuskokawatershed/