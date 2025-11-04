Huntsville OPP Looking For Artists To Display Artwork In Community Office

The Huntsville O.P.P. is seeking artists of all ages to help build an environment of calm that promotes the world of Muskoka and its history and activities.

In partnership with the District of Muskoka and the Town of Huntsville, The Huntsville O.P.P. has a Community Policing Office located at the Canada Summit Centre and we would like to highlight the creativity of the people from Huntsville and Lake of Bays. Our goal is to display the artwork in our community office.

The artwork should represent the world of nature that we are fortunate to live in. The Huntsville O.P.P. will showcase the art to the local media and recognize the artists themselves.

If you feel inspired to submit some artwork, here is what we would ask:

· All submissions are of a calming or supportive place or community moment

· Be no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches and can hang on a wall (ie portrait or painting)

· Be secured to a firm backing (or framed if you desire)

· Be accompanied by your name or at the very least your initials and which community you live in

· A brief note explaining the inspiration for your artwork

It goes without saying that all submissions are to be respectful and appropriate.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS – December 15, 2025

To arrange for your submission to be received, please contact via email:

P/C Ted Warman

Community Engagement Officer

Huntsville O.P.P.

Edward.Warman@opp.ca