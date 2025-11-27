Township Of Georgian Bay Council Awards Community Grants Supporting Local Initiatives

The Township of Georgian Bay is pleased to announce the successful recipients of the 2025 Municipal Grant Program – for a total of $44,600 in community grant funding.

The following community organizations submitted their application by the November 11 deadline, with delegations to Council happening prior to Council approving the 2026 Budget. The Township of Georgian Bay is proud to support a range of business, non-profit and volunteer driven initiatives that enrich community life, protect our natural environment, and strengthen local programming.

The following organizations were successful in their application for funding:

Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere

Approved: $10,000

Projects: ICECAP Annual Membership, Home Energy Education & Coaching Support, Repair Café, and Community Gardens in Port Severn & MacTier

Georgian Bay Forever

Approved: $12,500

Projects: Phragmites Removal Program

Gloucester Pool Cottagers’ Association

Approved: $1,600

Project: Canoe for Cancer

MacTier Skating Club

Approved: $3,000

Project: Ice rentals and coaching fees

Southeast Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce (SEGBAY)

Approved: $6,000.

Project: Operating Grant

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed

Approved: $2,000.

Project: Salty Muskoka

Georgian Bay Township Historical Society

Approved: $9,500.

Project: Rural setting revitalization for Bressette Homestead

Mayor, Peter Koetsier said, “Each of these businesses or organizations plays a meaningful role in strengthening the fabric of our communities. Council is proud to support the volunteers and leaders who step up year after year to protect our environment, preserve our heritage, and create opportunities for our residents. These grants are an investment in the people and places that make the Township of Georgian Bay such a special place.”

Next Grant Intake Opens January 1

Organizations seeking $1,500 or less for community events, celebrations, festivals, and programs should apply to the Township’s grant program. The program is open to:

– Cottage and Lake Associations

– Event Organizers

– Community Groups

The application portal will be open the beginning of January and close on March 31, 2026.

The Township of Georgian Bay remains committed to supporting the volunteers and organizations that help build a vibrant, welcoming, and resilient community. Final approval for the funding will be ratified at the Council meeting on Monday, December 1, 2026.