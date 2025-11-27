The Beer Store (TBS) is proud to be the most effective solution for empty alcohol container deposit return in Ontario. Ontario grocery stores have entered into a voluntary agreement in principle with TBS to signal their intent to have TBS collect empty alcohol containers on their behalf and refund deposits to consumers.

“This is positive news for consumers and the environment. We are leaders in operating a deposit return system with a great track record of customer service. This voluntary service agreement will allow Ontarians access to the empty alcohol return system that gets people their deposit money back.”

– Roy Benin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BDL and TBS

Empties Made Easy with Empty Return Locator

The Beer Store recently launched a new Empty Return Locator to make it easier than ever to find a Beer Store or alternative location that is accepting empties.

Consumers can find the locator on the Beer Store’s website. Visit www.thebeerstore.ca/where-to-return-empties, in the navigation bar select ‘Returning Empties’. This menu will drop down, then select ‘where to Return Empties’.

Empty Returns

The Beer Store encourages customers to continue returning more than the 1.6 billion alcohol containers we process annually to one of our local TBS locations, an LCO or an empty container dealer located close by. The following beverage alcohol containers purchased in Ontario can be returned to collect your deposit back: beer, wine and spirits bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, tetra packs and kegs.

To help ensure that customers can still purchase beer and return empties conveniently, we encourage customers to use one of the following resources:

To find the closest Beer Store location, please visit our website at www.thebeerstore.ca/locations.

To source the nearest Empty Return Location site, please visit The Beer Store Where to Return Empties store locator at: www.thebeerstore.ca/where-to-return-empties

To learn more about The Beer Store’s sustainability efforts and why returning empties is beneficial for your community, please see our latest Stewardship Report Delivering Circular Solutions for Ontario. Visit Stewardship Report | The Beer Store.