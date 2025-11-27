Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign Raises Record Breaking $13M For Local Charities, Community Groups

Tim Hortons is excited to share that $13 million was raised through this year’s 2025 Holiday Smile Cookie campaign for local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We are so grateful to Tims restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country for their dedication to making this year’s Holiday Smile Cookie campaign a huge success,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “A huge thanks goes out to the countless Tims guests who purchased Holiday Smile Cookies for their generosity. With 100 per cent of proceeds from every cookie sold donated to local charities, community groups and Tims Camps, you’ve helped make a real difference in your community.”

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 2023 and has now raised a total of $33.5 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“The generosity of Canadians never ceases to amaze us. More than just a festive treat, every Holiday Smile Cookie purchased makes a meaningful impact in communities across the country. And for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, this means that we can continue to empower underserved youth to build bigger and brighter futures,” said Caroline Barham, president of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tim Hortons restaurant owner in Western Canada. “Thank you to everyone who made this week a success and for helping make the impossible possible.”