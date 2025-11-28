Person To Identify After Multiple Fraud Incidents In Orillia

On November 21, 2025, members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses around the Orillia City area.

The suspect entered both businesses and utilized a counterfeit bill to pay for items purchased. Video surveillance obtained shows one suspect described as: Male, 20-40 years old, medium build, dark eyes, full beard, and tattoos on his hand/wrist; wearing an orange construction style shirt, dark pants, and a grey hat.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing report E251586572 or E251577005, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.