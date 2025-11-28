Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Leaving Work Intoxicated

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On November 26, 2025 at 9:00am, The Huntsville OPP made aware that a female had left her workplace in an intoxicated state. Officers located the driver who subsequently failed a roadside alcohol screening test.

As a result of the investigation, Valerie Wright, 52 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!