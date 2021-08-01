Township Developing A New Parks & Recreation Master Plan

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is developing a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which will inform future investment in recreational infrastructure across the municipality. The goal is the provision of environmentally sustainable, accessible parks and recreation facilities, programs and services that will meet the dynamic needs of the Township in the future.

“The plan will allow the Township to guide and manage the direction of parks, open spaces, recreation and leisure services, programs, events, facilities and amenities,” said Mayor Harding. “I encourage the public to participant in the engagement opportunities as it is an important part in the process of developing the plan.

Following the establishment of a project steering committee and selection of Sierra Planning and Management and MBTW Ltd this past spring to lead this project, the Township is launching the research and public engagement phase. Consultations will be occurring with members of Council, senior staff, and facility user groups to identify potential areas of focus over the upcoming weeks.

A public survey will be conducted this coming fall. Members of the public are encouraged to view the Parks and Recreation Master Plan project page and to subscribe to updates by visiting the Township community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.