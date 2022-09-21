Town of Huntsville Unveils New Art Donation

The Town of Huntsville is thrilled to continue supporting the importance of public art, with the help and generous donation of community members. The Town of Huntsville would like to acknowledge and thank Bill and Donna Jensen for the donation of a Muskoka Landscape triptych tapestry and Owl on the Prowl, a 5’x 9’ sculpture. Through committee approval, the Town has graciously accepted both art donations and are pleased to announce that they are now on public display at the Canada Summit Centre and Active Living Centre.

“Their understanding of the importance of supporting local artists and providing the community with the benefit of enjoying art in public spaces is a terrific example of art appreciation.” says Trish Conley-Knight, Manager of Recreation, Culture and Heritage. “It is important to provide exposure of the visual arts to our children and youth, it helps foster creativity, wonder, and a connection to our community.” explains Conley-Knight.

Marni Martin, a local artist, resident, and business owner of Marni Martin Fibre Studio, developed the triptych tapestry that reflects the local landscape and includes 21 different kinds of fabric to mirror the beauty of Muskoka. The 5’x 9’ sculpture, known as the Owl on the Prowl was created by another local artist and resident Brenda Wainman-Goulet in 2005. Wainman-Goulet passed away in 2018 but her legacy is showcased in various public art installations along Huntsville Main Street.

“We decided to donate our treasures to the Town of Huntsville so that they could stay in the environment for which they were created and so that as many people as possible could learn to appreciate the artists who created them.” said Bill and Donna Jensen. “We are thrilled that we can provide the community of Huntsville with a legacy that celebrates local artists.”

Both art pieces are currently displayed at the Canada Summit Centre and the Active Living Centre, and all visitors are welcome to view the Muskoka Landscape and the Owl on the Prowl during facility operating hours.

The Town of Huntsville is committed to showcasing local artists in our community and encourage all visitors to also view the Partners Hall Art Exhibit inside Algonquin Theatre where various art pieces are displayed and available for purchase.

For more information about public art programs in Huntsville, please contact Trish Conley-Knight at trish.conley-knight@huntsville.ca or (705) 789-6421 ext. 3021.