Fatal Two Vehicle Crash In Highway 12 In Tay Township

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the operator of the involved pick up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by on scene emergency services. The operator of the involved commercial dump truck was treated for minor injuries at scene by emergency services.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.

Previous Story:

At 10:15 a.m. September 21, 2022 Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report that a commercial vehicle and a pick up truck were involved in a serious crash on Highway 12 between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road Tay Township.

Tay Township Fire Services along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services are at scene treating the involved drivers.

Further details will be provided as they become available.