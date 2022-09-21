Friday’s Lotto Max Draw Offers A $70 Million Jackpot

Here we roll again! This Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw is offering a whopping $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 31 $1 million MAXMILLIONS.

While the jackpot was not won last night, there were some big prizes won across Ontario:

One MAXMILLIONS prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barrie

One MAXMILLIONS prize winning ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ottawa (shared with a ticket sold in Quebec) One MAXMILLIONS prize winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Mississauga (shared with two other tickets both sold in British Columbia) Two ENCORE prize winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Simcoe County and Lennox and Addington County/Frontenac County

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 777 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next LOTTO MAX draw on Friday, September 23, 2022 will offer a $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 31 MAXMILLIONS. Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.