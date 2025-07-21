Town Of Bracebridge Promotes Water Safety During National Drowning Prevention Week

- Always swim or boat with a buddy;
- Stay within arms’ reach of young children at all times;
- Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards when possible;
- Always wear lifejackets when boating or for children playing in or around the water; and
- Avoid alcohol while participating in aquatic activities.
From July 20 to 26, Bracebridge Falls will be illuminated in blue to help raise awareness of Drowning Prevention Week.
Kirby’s Beach Pop-Up
Town recreation staff will be on-site at Kirby’s Beach on Friday, July 25 from 12 to 2 p.m. to share important tips about water safety. The will also be handing out special stickers to swimmers who stay within arm’s reach of their parent or guardian; remember, supervision saves lives.
Enter for a chance to win one of two personal floatation devices generously donated by Canadian Tire Bracebridge.
Download and complete one of the activity sheets below or pick up a printed copy at the Bracebridge Sportsplex or Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.
- Ages 5 and under: Lifejacket colouring contest
- Ages 6 to 10: Design a lifejacket safety sticker
Winners will have their work displayed at the Sportsplex and one winner from Bracebridge will advance to compete with other communities in Ontario through the Lifesaving Society.
To learn more about National Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips, visit lifesavingsociety.com.