Town Of Bracebridge Promotes Water Safety During National Drowning Prevention Week

The Town of Bracebridge is promoting water safety during National Drowning Prevention Week (NDPW), from July 20 to 26. Organized by the Lifesaving Society, this annual initiative aims to raise awareness about drowning risks and promote safe behaviour in and around water. This year’s theme isSafer Together and aims to raise awareness around the importance of not swimming or boating alone.

Every member of your family plays a role in water safety. Do your part to stay safe.

From July 20 to 26, Bracebridge Falls will be illuminated in blue to help raise awareness of Drowning Prevention Week.

Kirby’s Beach Pop-Up

Town recreation staff will be on-site at Kirby’s Beach on Friday, July 25 from 12 to 2 p.m. to share important tips about water safety. The will also be handing out special stickers to swimmers who stay within arm’s reach of their parent or guardian; remember, supervision saves lives.

Enter for a chance to win one of two personal floatation devices generously donated by Canadian Tire Bracebridge.

Download and complete one of the activity sheets below or pick up a printed copy at the Bracebridge Sportsplex or Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.