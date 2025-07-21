Three Northern Ontario Residents Fined For Illegal Moose Hunting

The Ontario government is safeguarding moose populations by ensuring hunters use valid tags in compliance with the regulations.

Three individuals pleaded guilty to illegal moose hunting practices and were fined a total of $9,000.

Peter Berardi of Thunder Bay pleaded guilty to failing to immediately invalidate his moose tag and was fined $3,000. He was also fined $1,000 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Thomas Tronsen of Thunder Bay pleaded guilty to unlawfully invalidating his moose tag on wildlife killed by another person and was fined $3,000. He was also fined $1,000 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Alan Tronsen of Thunder Bay pleaded guilty to possessing illegally killed wildlife and was fined $1,000.

The court heard that on October 28, 2023, Peter Berardi harvested a bull moose in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 15B in the vicinity of Graham Road under the authority of his bull moose tag. Rather than immediately invalidating his tag upon harvesting the bull moose, Berardi contacted Thomas Tronsen and Alan Tronsen who were in Thunder Bay, approximately 160 kilometres away at the time of the hunt. Thomas Tronsen and Alan Tronsen attended the harvest location and invalidated Thomas Tronsen’s WMU 15B bull moose tag on the animal, allowing Berardi to maintain his tag and the opportunity to continue hunting. The illegally harvested moose was then transported to a residence in Thunder Bay and distributed amongst the three men.

Conservation officers began an investigation following the 2023 hunting season which resulted in the seizure of the moose and subsequent charges. The government reminds hunters of the requirement to party hunt in accordance with the regulations and that a tag must be invalidated immediately at the time of harvest and at the harvest location.

Justice of the Peace Coral Klein heard the cases in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on February 5, 2025.